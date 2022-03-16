Amid Russia-Ukraine War, China Backs Putin; 'Moscow Has Right To Make Its Own Decisions'

As the Russian-led invasion of Ukraine has entered its 21st day, China, on Wednesday, commented on the ongoing war under the veil of a cold remark on the whole crisis. Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, countries, particularly the developed nations, have been quick to carve out their stature in the international community, however, China has repeatedly voiced its undulating opinions on the catastrophic invasion of Kyiv. The statement can be reasoned while marking Beijing's contradictory approaches amid the war on the eastern European country.

Earlier in the day, China announced that it has stalled Beijing's supply to Russia with aircraft accessories, reported ANI. The statement surfaced after a Washington Post report, dated March 13, cited a US official, claiming Moscow has asked for military equipment from Beijing. While the category of weaponry remains unknown, China’s latest stance has prompted speculations on the fulfilment of the Kremlin's demands.

On the contrary, addressing a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi opined, "Russia is a sovereign state and has the right to make his own decisions."

'We urge US not to undermine China's legitimate rights by any means': Chinese Foreign Min

While answering a query about Ambassador Qin Gang's opinion piece, which states China would have tried to prevent the Ukraine war if it knew about it, Yi said, "This has nothing to do with China-Russia relations."

"It encourages relevant parties to engage in dialogue, attaches importance to the impact of NATO's eastward expansion on Russia's security and seeks to build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism," the Chinese Foreign Minister remarked on Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO.

"It will simply not work for the US to seek China's support and cooperation on one hand and brandish the big stick of sanctions against China on the other. We urge the US side not to undermine China's legitimate rights by any means. If the US insists on going its own way, China will take strong countermeasures," he further said.

Beijing's statement comes to the fore after the US affirmed that Washington will 'closely' watch the decisions that China will make.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "The decisions that China makes are going to be watched by the world. We are watching closely, and our national security adviser was clear. There will be consequences should they violate our sanctions. But in terms of any potential impacts or consequences, we’ll leave those to private diplomatic channels at this point."

Image: AP