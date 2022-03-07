Amid Russia-Ukraine War, French Minister Avers Communication With Putin Is Important

France’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian , on Sunday, said that it was important to maintain channels of communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking to BFM TV channel, Le Drian reckoned that it was indispensable to maintain channels of communication with Putin. He buttressed his stance by saying that France wasn’t at war with Russia, implying that despite supporting Ukraine, communication with Moscow were pivotal.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Kremlin announced a ceasefire on 4 major cities including the capital Kyiv to allow civilian evacuation. While Russian troops continued to attack the ancient port city of Odesa, they announced a ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy from 10 AM (Moscow time) on Monday to allow for the evacuation of civilians, according to Russian media Sputnik. Thousands of people, on both sides, have lost their lives while ver a million have fled the country due to the invasion which began on February 24.

Just a day ago, France renewed calls for its nationals to evacuate Russia as it "strongly" urged if their presence in the country is 'not essential,' they must leave on ‘indirect’ flights from Moscow to Paris. After Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday last week, the airspace between Russia and the European Union has closed down. Paris is now asking its nationals to vacate Russian soil with immediate effect, also advising the French nationals to "defer any trips to Russia”.

"We know that there are a lot fewer flights. We think that people who don't have an absolutely essential reason to remain in Russia should take the choice to leave," a foreign ministry spokeswoman in France said in a post.

'Striving to preserve the integrity of nuclear plant': Macron

Earlier on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin and spoke on 'preserving the integrity of Ukraine's civilian nuclear plants'. He added that demands like a ceasefire and the protection of civilians was also discussed. Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a ceasefire twice to create safe corridors for civilians in Mariupol and Volnovakha to exit war-torn cities - but was abandoned after Russia began shelling again. Russia accused Ukraine of 'sabotaging the ceasefire'

I spoke with President Putin and then with President Zelensky. We are striving to preserve the integrity of Ukraine's civilian nuclear plants, in addition to other priority demands we presented to Russia: a ceasefire and the protection of civilians. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 6, 2022

