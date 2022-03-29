SriLankan Airlines Suspends Flight Operations To Russia Amid Moscow-Kyiv War

Amid the ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine, SriLankan Airlines on Monday became the latest carrier to abandon flights to Moscow. With effect from March 28, the airline service canceled all operations to Russia citing restrictions that are "outside of the airline's control." Noting a "force majeure situation", the airline said it will continue to monitor the situation in Russia and hopes to restart operations once conditions improve, the flight operators said in a statement.

"The restrictions are in the form of international financial and aircraft insurance limits which have been imposed on Russia due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and directly impact SriLankan Airlines’ flight operations to Russia," SriLankan Airlines said.

"Accordingly, SriLankan Airlines will cease operations to Moscow until further notice," it added.

The ban comes at a time when Sri Lanka is already suffering from the worst economic crisis in decades. SriLanka's foreign debt increased to 88% of the country's GDP in 2019. At the onset of the pandemic, a complete shutdown of travel and tourism accelerated the crisis and by 2021, the foreign debt rose to 101% of the nation's GDP plunging the country into a crippling economic hardship. However, as Sri Lankan Airlines statement said, the said ban on flight services to Moscow is in sync with the international wave to pressure Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine crisis leads to ban on flights to Moscow from 34 countries

At least 34 countries, including all European Union (EU) nations, have announced a ban from operating in Russia in the wake of Moscow's all-out attack on Ukraine. All 27 EU countries, as well as Albania, Canada, Norway, Switzerland, the UK, the US, and now Sri Lanka, imposed the ban after Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24. The flight restrictions were slapped with exceptions for diplomatic or humanitarian reasons. However, the steps significantly limit the global movement of Russian-owned, leased, or chartered aircraft.

In retaliation to the embargo on flight services by civil aviation operated by Russian airlines or registered in Russia, Moscow imposed a ban on 36 countries. The ban includes incoming flights from all 27 EU nations and Canada. The 36 banned nations include Albania, Anguilla, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, British Virgin Islands, Germany, Gibraltar, Hungary, Greece, Denmark, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Jersey, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

In addition, Russia banned services from UK airlines in response to Britain's ban on Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot along with private jets or Russian oligarchs. Subsequently, the UK also suspended airspace to all Russian aircraft and privately-owned jets. On March 26, Britain "indefinitely" seized two luxe aircraft of sanctioned Russian oligarch Eugene Shvidler. The planes of the business mogul, worth $45 million and $13 million, were detained after remaining grounded under probe for about three weeks. Britain also seized a private helicopter belonging to the Russian firm HeliCo. Group LLC.

(Image: AP/ANI)