Amid Russia-Ukraine War, UK To Host Nordic, Baltic Countries To Discuss Europe's Future

UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson is preparing to embark on a series of meetings with Nordic and Baltic leaders as he seeks to bolster European resilience following Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to The Guardian, the meeting will be held late on Monday, March 14, at his official country residence Chequers.

While the prime agenda of the meeting remains to ensure that any other European country does not fall victim to Vladimir Putin’s aggression, the leaders are also expected to deliberate upon rebuilding Ukraine after the war.

According to Downing Street, the summit of Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) will include leaders of Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway. The talks will focus on ways to help the Zelesnkyy administration “rebuild the country again” in addition to discussing the issue of “long term security”. Notably, the members are also scheduled to discuss increasing defense and military support to Ukraine.

"The grouping faces a unique set of threats from Russia, with some members facing aggression on their land borders, in the skies and from the North and Baltic Seas. Many face increasing cyber threats too," the UK govt said in a statement.

'Energy security'

Another important agenda on the list is to deliberate upon the “long term energy security" of the continent. Notably, just a day ago, European Union (EU) announced plans to phase out Russian fuel imports to the bloc. As the Russian invasion of the ex-soviet state continued, heads of government from the 27 EU member states gathered at Versailles Palace to discuss tougher sanctions on Moscow.

On Friday, March 11, a report by Daily Mail stated that the bloc has agreed to collectively rearm and phase out Russian gas, oil and coal "as soon as possible".

"Ensuring we are resilient to Putin’s threats needs to go beyond our military footing - together alongside our North and Baltic Sea partners we must ensure we are insulated from Russia’s interference and impact on our energy supplies, economy and values," UK PM Johnson said.

Meanwhile, the EU imposed a fourth sanction package on Russia on March 12, tightening its grip on Moscow. Announcing the same, Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter, "As Russia's ruthless invasion continues, the EU and our G7 partners continue to ramp up the economic pressure on the Kremlin."

Image: AP