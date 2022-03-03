As Kyiv has been attacked by the Russian forces, the Kyiv City State Administration has stated that the infrastructure in the city is in good working condition, with heat, water, electricity and communications available in all locations, as per the reports of Ukrinform.

Nikolai Povoroznik, who is the First Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration stated that the Russian forces are launching missiles and the Ukrainian air defence unit is using night explosions to shoot down hostile missiles of Russian forces.

Povoroznik further said that at night, the air defence forces were active and the sounds were heard of enemy missile explosions. The reports also suggest that yesterday, a rocket's remnants damaged the heating main near the railway station. However, it was stated that there is no danger to the supply of heat and that the emergency teams were working to repair the damage in the morning.

Thousands of Ukrainian women, children evacuated

However, during the airstrike on Kyiv's Southern Railway Station, thousands of Ukrainian women and children were evacuated. The strike hit the area around the Ibis hotel but the station building was only slightly damaged, the Kyiv City State Administration stated.

In the meanwhile, two explosions were reported near Kyiv's Druzhby Narodiv metro station on Wednesday, according to the Kyiv Independent. Air raid warnings were also issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, and other locations.

Russian troops have taken control of the strategically vital city of Kherson in Ukraine. Kherson mayor Igor Kolykhaev stated that the city is surrounded, according to the Kyiv independent. Kherson is said to be the first major Ukrainian city to fall under Russian control after Russia took Crimea in 2014. Because it connects the Crimean Peninsula to the rest of Ukraine, Kherson is strategically important. Russian forces are also attacking Kharkiv, which is Ukraine's second-largest city.

Russian banks removed from SWIFT

In the meanwhile, various countries like the United States, Canada, and European allies have criticised Vladimir Putin for his actions and has agreed to remove important Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank messaging system, which will make Russian banks unable to interact securely with banks outside Russia.

Image: AP