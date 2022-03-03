Last Updated:

Amid Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine, Odesa Couple Register Their Marriage In A Bomb Shelter

A marriage registration took place in Ukraine, which is one of the targeted places of Russian forces, as report suggests that Russians are approaching Odesa.

Ukraine

After a week of the Russian invasion, Ukrainians continue to fight for their sovereignty. While two of the largest cities of Ukraine, Kyiv and Kharkiv have been attacked by Russian forces, now a US official has claimed that Russian forces might attack the third-largest city Odesa, which is a port city in southern Ukraine. However, in between all the conflict in Odesa, a marriage registration took place at a bomb shelter.

As per the reports of Nexta, a marriage registration took place in Odesa, which is one of the targeted places of Russian forces. Earlier today, several images of marriage registration were circulated on the internet featuring, the bride, groom and an official signing the registration papers.

Russian warships are heading towards Odesa

In the meanwhile, local reports suggest that many Russian warships are heading towards Odesa from Crimea. A US official stated that a naval attack in the city is possible as of Thursday. This comes after Ukrainian officials reported earlier today that Russian forces had taken control of the city of Kherson, another city in southern Ukraine. However, yesterday, the Russian defence ministry claimed that it had taken Kherson, but an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded several hours later that the Ukrainian side was still defending the area but today, Ukrainian officials stated that Russian forces had taken control of the city of Kherson.

Now, the Russian forces are planning to invade the Black Sea port city of Odesa, as per the reports. The Ukrainian military stated that the attackers are preparing for a naval landing operation near Odesa and the Gulf and that their ships are forming a line on the high seas in preparation for future landings of soldiers on the Black Sea coast. Eyewitnesses claim that the ships may be seen from the coast with the naked eye, according to local reports. Yesterday, three Russian military aircraft were witnessed flying low near Odesa.

Russia has disclosed its military deaths

On the other hand, for the first time since the invasion began last Thursday, Russia has disclosed its military deaths, stating that roughly 500 troops have died and almost 1,600 have been injured, according to NPR News. However, Ukraine claims that since last Thursday, nearly 7,000 Russian soldiers have been killed. It did not reveal its own military losses.

