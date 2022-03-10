Amid Ukraine Crisis, Prince William Says War 'alien' In Europe, 'normal' In Asia & Africa

Remarking on the continuing conflict between Kremlin and Kyiv, Duke of Cambridge, Prince William has reportedly said that the Ukraine war is 'alien' to witness in Europe. His remarks reportedly came while addressing the volunteers at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London, in a bid to extend support to their war-ravaged nation. Prince William noted that it was normal to see war in Africa and Asia and not in Europe, The Independent reported.

Prince William, along with Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, met the volunteers at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London. The volunteers were packing the aid to support humanitarian relief efforts in war-torn Ukraine. Speaking to the volunteers, Prince William assured support to the civilians of Ukraine and insisted that they wanted to make more efforts to aid them. He also added that they were feeling 'useless' for not being able to help them more, as per The Independent report. However, William's statement about witnessing conflict in Europe reportedly received backlash on social media. The remarks come in the backdrop of the ongoing situation in Ukraine as Russia's military action in the country entered its 15th day.

Prince William & Kate Middleton praise volunteers for their efforts

The official Twitter handle of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave a glimpse of the royals' visit to meet volunteers. While sharing a joint statement on Twitter, they said, "Over the past two weeks, communities and organisations here in the UK have come together to provide vital support to Ukrainians here in Britain and across Europe." Prince William and Kate Middleton further noted that the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London was organising donations, material aid and supporting Ukrainians living locally. The royal couple called the work of volunteers to aid the civilians 'inspiring.' In the statement, they lauded the people of the UK and mentioned that the Disasters Emergency Committee has received more than £132 million in donations, and continues to raise funds to support the humanitarian effort. After Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge extended support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine. They recalled their meeting with Zelenskyy and the first lady of Ukraine in 2020.

Over the past two weeks, communities and organisations here in the UK have come together to provide vital support to Ukrainians here in Britain and across Europe. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/Smpt48X5og — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 9, 2022

In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.



Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦 W & C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2022

