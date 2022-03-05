Last Updated:

Amid Ukraine Invasion, Russia Plans To Increase Number Of Trade Missions In Africa

Russia plans to expand its network of trade missions in Africa amid Western sanctions, informed RCCI president Padalko.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Russia

Image: AP


Amid strong sanctioning from Western powers in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, Russia has now found rare support to expand its network of trade missions. According to the Russian news agency TASS, President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vladimir Padalko has stated that Russia plans to expand its network of trade missions in Africa amid financial sanctions imposed by Western counterparts. The RCCI president was speaking following a meeting in support of Russian organizations in entering the African market. 

"During the meeting, the participants voiced a proposal to expand the network of trade missions in Africa in the countries, which are a priority for trade. It was agreed that the Industry and Trade Ministry would work on this issue together with the Foreign Ministry and the Economic Development Ministry," Vladimir Padalko told TASS. 

Currently, Russia has four trade missions in Africa, including in Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, and South Africa, Padalko informed, referring to the date of the Industry and Trade Ministry. According to the RCCI president, the Russian expert community sees an opinion that fruits, tea, coffee from the EU countries can be replaced with products from African nations. 

READ | Scientists suspect Vladimir Putin consumes steroids, reveal reason behind 'unusual walk' -

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls for partial ceasefire in Ukraine

Following heavy shelling in major cities of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Saturday, has declared a partial ceasefire in Ukraine. Moscow has now announced its decision to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. As per Russia's Defence Ministry, as cited by Russian news agency Interfax, a route connecting Mariupol and Volnovakha has been chosen as a humanitarian corridor where citizens are allowed to leave and get access to medical facilities. 

READ | US GOP senator's call for Vladimir Putin to be 'assassinated' draws massive backlash

Furthermore, in a bitter and emotional speech on the 10th day of Ukraine's invasion, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The speech comes a day after NATO refused to impose a no-fly zone, warning that to do so could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia. In his speech, Zelenskyy said that it will fully untie Russia's hands as it escalates its attack from the air. 

READ | UN Secy-Gen hails local firms for giving humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid war with Russia

He said in a nighttime address, "All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity. The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone."

Image: AP

READ | Russia allegedly using cluster bombs in Ukraine: Here's all you need to know about them
READ | Sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine invasion shatters global trade

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND