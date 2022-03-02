In a massive statement amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the Russian ambassador to London said that 'severing relation' with the United Kingdom is possible. The development comes in the backdrop of British authorities cancelling the speech of Anatoly Antonov in the Parliament, reported state media. Furthermore, reports stated that Antonov was summoned to explain Russia’s 'illegal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine'.

The development comes just a day after a press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas at Tapa Military Base in Estonia. During the press conference, PM Johnson highlighted how the events transpiring in Ukraine's Kharkiv was 'sickening', and reminded him of 'the shedding of Sarajevo market, the shedding of innocent people' in Bosnia.

'Russia must fail in Ukraine'

Labelling it as 'an atrocity committed deliberately' against a civilian centre, PM Johnson said, "Within the UN structures it is very difficult o to move people without a vote and clearly where you have a majority, where you have a veto in the Security Council, you cannot. There is a paradox there, we cannot vote to change the rules without the agreement of the Russians."

"However, I think the stomachs of the people in the UN are being turned by what is happening and they are seeing that it is necessary to stand up against Russian aggression to support the Ukrainians and to endorse our strategy, which is that President Putin must not be allowed to succeed, he must fail in Ukraine," the UK Prime Minister added, listing the many missile attacks in Kharkiv, Kyiv and other regions in Ukraine.

The statement came amid UK PM Johnson's 'productive visit' to Ukraine's neighbours Poland and Estonia amid the Russian invasion. "The UK and NATO allies are working together to exert maximum pressure on Putin’s regime," he wrote, sharing pictures of his visit on Twitter.

Productive visits to Poland and Estonia yesterday.



The UK and @NATO allies are working together to exert maximum pressure on Putin’s regime. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/Z0WI73Xzy4 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 2, 2022

On the seventh day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the RIA agency reported that the Russian Armed Forces have taken full control of the southern city of Kherson in Ukraine. In an image currently doing the rounds on social media, a huge convoy of Russian troops could be seen in Kherson city, located just above Crimea.

As per official records, the number of civilians displaced and forced to flee Russia's invasion has reportedly passed 6,60,000 as Ukrainian regions like Kyiv, Mariupol, and Chernihiv besides Kharviv remain under attack.

