Amid Ukraine War, Kremlin Confirms Putin To Meet Belarusian Counterpart Lukashenko

In a significant political development amid the ongoing war, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko. This comes after the Belarusian President called for his participation in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, stating, “since you dragged us into this – principally Western countries – the position of Belarus naturally needs to be heard at these negotiations." It is pertinent to note that this will be the second such meeting between the two leaders. The delegations of Russia and Ukraine have earlier held several meetings in Belarus.

On Thursday, the Belarusian President also stressed that he is "convinced" that the Russian administration understands the position adopted by Belarus. He further revealed that the position of Belarus has been conveyed to the Ukrainian and Russian Foreign Ministries and both entities have been asked to execute it.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Finland's Parliament. While addressing lawmakers, the embattled leader said that the situation in the town of Borodianka was “much worse” than in nearby Bucha. As the war continues to escalate in Ukraine's east, President Zelenskyy has been addressing legislatures across the world, seeking more aid.

UNGA Suspends Russia From Human Rights Council

On the other hand, the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over allegations of horrific human rights violations in Ukraine. The move was earlier initiated by the US after harrowing images surfaced depicting corpses strewn across streets of the Ukrainian city, Bucha, with Washington terming Moscow’s participation in the top human rights body as a "farce”. A total of 92 countries have voted in favour and 24 have voted against the resolution, whereas, 53 nations, including India, have abstained from voting.

The voting took place after the US envoy to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, made a case for seeking the suspension of Russia from the Human Rights Council in front of the UNSC on Tuesday.