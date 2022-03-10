Amid Ukraine War, Lithuania President Nauseda Calls Russian Troops 'army Of The Aggressor'

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters the 15th consecutive day, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, according to media reports, spoke about the Russian army in Ukraine on March 10. According to media agency Nexta, Nauseda said, "I look at these soldiers and I don't see the motivation, what should they fight for, For Putin? Who is Putin to them? They are, beyond any doubt, the army of the aggressor, the soldiers of the aggressor."

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about the chat he had with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda on Twitter, during which, both the leaders addressed the military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine. They also agreed on the following stages for the Russian-invaded country's membership in the European Union.

Meanwhile, Nauseda lauded Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people for their bravery in resisting the invaders. "Lithuania and its allies are doing their best to help. But a lot more must be done- ammunition, humanitarian aid, faster integration of Ukraine to the European Union," he penned.

The European Parliament voted on March 1 to accept Ukraine's invitation to be designated as a candidate for membership in the European Union. Ukraine's candidacy received full approval, with 637 members voting 'yes' and only 13 voting 'no.' A total of 26 people abstained from voting. Member states can deploy soldiers to Ukraine for common security purposes if Kyiv joins the EU under the streamlined approach, according to EU law.

Moreover, on the 15th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian military strikes were carried out in Zhytomyr and Mariupol at numerous locations. Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, has stated that his country will no longer pursue NATO membership, which has been a cause of contention between Kyiv and Moscow. On the other hand, Zelenskyy has expressed his desire for Ukraine to join the European Union and has called the EU's 27 countries to exert coordinated pressure on Russia.

Meanwhile, Ukraine Foreign Minister Kuleba recently met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Antalya, Turkey. He noted that talks with Lavrov were difficult and that no progress on the ceasefire had been made. He went on to say that Ukraine has no intention of complying with Russia's demands. Moreover, Kuleba has stated that NATO is not prepared to safeguard Ukraine's security in the face of the Russian invasion.

