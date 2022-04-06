Last Updated:

Amid Ukraine War, Poland Issues Survival Guide To Help Civilians Prepare Against Conflict

Poland Government has issued a guide that instructs the public how to prepare for a crisis like war and what to do during attacks with weapon

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 42nd day, the Poland administration issued a survival guide that instructs the public on how to brace themselves for a war-like crisis and what needs to be done to safeguard themselves during attacks with weapons ranging from conventional to chemical and nuclear. The development comes after the Polish administration recently proposed to create a special international commission to probe the events that transpired in Ukraine's Bucha. 

On April 4, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had accused Kremlin of committing genocide in several Ukrainian cities. "Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel and Motyzhyn are the places we will remember. The Russians committed the crime of genocide. It must be properly documented and judged. Therefore, I am calling to establish an international commission composed of specialists," Morawiecki wrote on Twitter. 

The Polish Prime Minister also called on European Union (EU) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders to act decisively and implement actions to break Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine, confiscate the assets of the Russian Federation and the oligarchs deposited in the banks of Europe, and to break Russia's aggressive policy. Morawiecki also claimed that putting stoppage to Putin's war machine depends on sanctions. "Today, we are witnessing the creation of a genocide map of the 21st century, and the conclusion is that Russia is already a totalitarian, fascist state, which we must stop together within NATO and the EU," he wrote in a separate Tweet. The Polish Prime Minister also blamed Germany for failing to impose tougher monetary sanctions on Russia over its unjustified invasion of Ukraine. 

Bucha genocide

On Sunday, April 3, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that they discovered 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages. The Defense Ministry added that the exact number of victims of Russian armed forces "will be much higher". Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Sunday, April 3, shared images depicting horrors caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha. In a tweet, the Ukrainian FM said, "Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII."

