Amid Ukraine War, US VP Kamala Harris Bats For Diplomatic Solution To Resolve Differences

After her visit to Poland, US Vice President Kamala Harris is currently in Romania as a part of America's bid to isolate Russia in the wake of the latter's continuing aggression in Ukraine. Addressing a joining briefing with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Harris asserted that diplomacy is the way to resolve the differences.

"We believe in diplomacy to be a way to resolve differences... and from everything we know, Putin has shown no sign to engage in diplomacy," Harris said.

She further added that the world is seeing the Russian playbook unfold in Ukraine. "It includes lies, misinformation and the aggression that we are witnessing."

The US VP also warned the Putin administration that more sanctions can be imposed. "We have engaged in historic sanctions that are letting to the freefall of the Ruble... and there will be more announcements of more actions that we will take in serious consequences."

Responding to a question regarding Moscow's attack on civilians, she said that any intentional attack or targeting of civilians is a war crime.

"When we look at Putin's action, it is painful to watch what is happening to innocent people in Ukraine who just want to live in their own country and be proud of their country, raising their children in the society they want to be. We have the unfortunate experience of witnessing horror. There is a price to pay for the democracy," she said.

'Will increase defence spending from 2% to 2.5%': Romanian President

Romanian President Iohannis said that he would increase his country's defence spending from 2% to 2.5% of its gross domestic product (GDP). He said that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) needs to "fundamentally rethink" its approach to its eastern flank and spoke with Harris about improving the alliance's presence there.

“NATO will act without hesitation to defend each and every allied state, including, obviously, Romania," Iohannis said. "It is a scenario that all of us want to avoid.”

Image: Twitter-@KlausIohannis