Amid Ukraine War, Zelensky Discusses Defense, Humanitarian Aid With Australian PM Morrison

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday apprised Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison regarding the war's status. According to the Ukrainian president, he spoke to the Australian PM about the course of the war and also emphasised the dangers to people and the environment posed by Russian strikes on Ukrainian nuclear and chemical facilities. Furthermore, he also thanked PM Morrison for Australia's 'defense and humanitarian support.'

Shortly after the conversation with Zelensky, PM Morrison took to Twitter and informed that he and the Ukrainian leader discussed steps to help the war-struck nation further. He went on to add that the conversation also covered military and humanitarian assistance, as well as extensive sanctions to be imposed on Russia. He further lauded Ukraine's bravery in the face of Russian aggression and denounced Russia's actions.

Evacuation of civilians postponed as Russia not abiding by negotiated truce

In the recent development, the evacuation of residents planned for Saturday in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has now been postponed, according to authorities, since Russian forces around the city are not abiding by a negotiated ceasefire. The municipal council issued a statement asking citizens to return to city shelters and wait for more information on evacuation. In a televised address, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych claimed that Russia is violating a negotiated truce in specific locations, undermining a collaborative plan to allow people to flee frontline cities like Mariupol.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had reached an agreement with Ukrainian forces on evacuation routes that would allow people to evacuate the important port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha "from 10 a.m. Moscow time" (8 am GMT.) The imprecise remark, however, did not specify how long the routes would be open.

According to the Associated Press, the ceasefire in Mariupol will run until 4 p.m. (2 p.m. GMT), with an evacuation starting at 11 a.m. (9 am GMT) along a humanitarian corridor. The humanitarian corridor would run from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, according to Pavlo Kirilenko, commander of the Donetsk military-civil administration, which encompasses Mariupol.

