As the warfare between Russia and Ukraine entered its 46th day with embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asking the west to supply more weapons ahead of an anticipated surge in fighting in the country's east and simultaneously looking for diplomatic ways for a stoppage the ongoing war, the situation continues to deteriorate with each passing day. On Sunday, April 10, Ukraine's former Prime Minister, Mykola Azarov, who resigned from the position during the Euromaidan revolution, stated that European nations must stop delivering weapons to Ukraine.

Способ остановить боевые действия в Украине прост, и в Евросоюзе об этом знают



Европа и остальные страны попросту должны перестать поставлять Украине вооружение и военных pic.twitter.com/T45V4K3C05 — Николай Азаров (@AzarovNikolay_) April 9, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine's Ex-PM Azarov asks to stop weapons supply to Ukraine

Taking to Twitter, Azarov expressed that the war could end in a simple way, adding that Europe is aware of it. He added that other countries, alongside Europe, should simply stop supplying weaponry to the Ukrainian military. "The way to stop hostilities in Ukraine is simple, and the EU knows about it. Europe and other countries should simply stop supplying Ukraine with weapons and military equipment," Azarov wrote on Twitter.



Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday visited war-ravaged Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. The British Prime Minister also pledged to provide more weapons and anti-ship missiles to the Ukrainian military, lauding Zelenskyy's invincible heroism and tough resilience, stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his monstrous aims are being thwarted. On the other hand, Ukrainian authorities have asked residents in the east of the country to leave "immediately" as Russian armies advance in an attempt to capture Mariupol in the southern region.

Russia-Ukraine war

As the war between the two neighbouring countries continues to intensify, Ukraine has claimed that it has killed more than 19,000 Russian troops since the war began. Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has also informed that Moscow is unable to continue the production of modern weapons owing to its dependency on imported high technology. Due to a lack of foreign components, Russian shipyards have halted production of ships, it said.