Amid War In Ukraine, Russia Builds 'exoskeleton' Suit To Provide Make Soldiers More Lethal

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues and casualties from both sides are reported, Russia has built an 'exoskeleton' suit that gives its soldiers lethal cyborg powers. The electric outfits are meant to complement and improve personnel's abilities. It can assist soldiers with carrying bigger loads and even provide machine guns with deadly accuracy over great distances.

However, right now, it is unclear if they have been used in Ukraine yet. After the Russian military faced fatal loss with a horrific death toll, they have already begun to deploy some terrifying high-tech weapons, as per the reports of Mirror. For years, Russia has been developing high-tech suits, and it could be getting ready to develop even more of them in the future.

The suit will make regular human soldiers significantly more lethal

Oleg Faustov of Russian Army defence contractor TsNiiTochMash, which is a major designer and producer of weapons for the Russian military, stated that the suit will make regular human soldiers significantly more lethal. He claims that it improves a serviceman's physical abilities significantly, for instance, the personnel will be able to accurately hit targets while shooting from a machine gun using only one hand.

He also said that the prototype of the active exoskeleton has already undergone trials, according to TASS. Faustov further said that the soldiers will be able to carry more battle gear and armaments, move faster and fulfil combat objectives more efficiently in the near future.

Storage battery with the required characteristics is still a big issue

The suit might make Russian soldiers a serious threat to Ukraine if deployed in the conflict with Ukraine, which shows no signs of ending anytime soon. However, Faustov said that the lack of a storage battery with the required characteristics is still a big issue in developing powered exoskeletons, according to TASS.

Last year, the Russian state corporation Rostec stated that the suits had proven extremely efficient in operations in Syria during trials. In the meanwhile, the Russian Army is now using a passive mechanical exosuit without electrical motors in its second-generation Ratnik combat gear. It does not improve a serviceman's physical abilities.

Image: Pixabay