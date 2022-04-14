Amid the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine, head of World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus said that there exists a bias in the world while responding to the crisis in Kyiv than that in Ethiopia. Reasoning that, he said the distinction in one's attention to emergencies in different regions stems from unequal attention accorded to 'black and white lives'.

Deeming the difference as an outcome of racist sentiments towards a few countries, Tedros said, "But Tigray province in Ethiopia, Yemen, Afghanistan or Syria are not receiving the same attention."

Having said that the world does not respond equally to developments affecting black and white people, the WHO chief has raised questions for plenty to ponder upon. He implied that only a 'fraction' of the help granted to Ukraine was given to any other humanitarian crisis in modern times.

While admitting that assistance to Kyiv is imperative because 'it impacts the whole world', he said, "I do not know if the world really gives equal attention to black and white lives."

There's a difference in world responding to crises affecting black & white lives: WHO

Tedros, who hails from Ethiopia's Tigray, maintained that unrest in his homeland, as well as countries like Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria, did not receive the 'same attention'. He said that the United Nations calculated that 100 trucks per day of life-saving humanitarian supplies were required to be consigned to Ethiopia.

"I need to be blunt and honest that the world is not treating the human race the same way. Some are more equal than others. And when I say this, it pains me. Because I see it but very difficult to accept that it is happening," Tedros said.

What is happening in Ethiopia?

Days after Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Parliamentary elections, a powerful rebellion group led by an ethnic faction seized a major town in Ethiopia. The declaration made by this rebellion association, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), claimed they controlled Korem, a town 170 km south of Mekelle, and even provoked a coup in the area of Alamata. Also, at least six more regions have become a part of the conflict including Oromia, which is the country's most populous region.

Thousands have been killed since clashes broke out in November 2020 and over 2 million people have been displaced in Ethiopia's northern region. In June 2020, Ethiopia had witnessed widespread ethnic clashes following the killing of prominent persons in the country, such as Oromo singer Hachalu Hundessa. In fact, even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Abiy-led administration could not get hold of the country's wrecked economy.

It is pertinent to note that Ethiopia has a federal system with 10 regional states and two city administrations which are primarily segmented based on ethnicities. Each has its own special forces and local militia units that are often comprised of farmers similar to a home guard unit.

The structure of Ethiopia's federal system acknowledges the country's 10 regions' autonomy. They even have their own parliaments along with security forces, and a right to vote for an independent rule. Purportedly, Abiy has detained, fired and reduced the importance of Tigray authorities after holding the office since 2018. Tigray's waning hegemony with a considerable reduction in officials has become the bone of contention over the years.

Also, reports of extrajudicial killings and sexual violence have emerged rampantly from the country.