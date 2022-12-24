The Russian-Ukrainian crisis has now reached its 10th month with no signs of a ceasefire from both sides. The chief of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological protection force, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, stated on Saturday that the Russian Defense Ministry has all the information about the key American people who are helping Ukraine in its military biological programme against Russia, reported TASS.

"Among them are former DTRA [Defense Threat Reduction Agency] Director Kenneth Myers, Executive Vice President of the CIA-controlled In-Q-Tel venture fund Tara O’Toole, ex-Head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thomas Frieden, ex-Director of the National Institutes of Health Francis Collins, ex-Executive Director of the Battelle Memorial Institute Jeffrey Wadsworth, the Pfizer chief scientific officer and president of the company’s global research, development, and medicine division, and many other officials," Kirillov said.

US intel services, pharmacy giants helped Ukraine in its military biological programme?

Kirillov stated that these details are included in the DTRA's expanded report on activity in Ukraine. He claimed that everyone among them are the beneficiaries of America's biological projects and is linked with the Democratic party.

"All of them are beneficiaries of the Pentagon’s biological projects and are linked with the US Democratic Party, whose leaders are the ideologists of military biological research and the creators of secret schemes of money laundering in the interests of a narrow circle of the American elite’s representatives," Kirillov stressed.

Citing UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu, the Russian defense official said before the 9th Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention that there was no proper control process of compliance with the Convention. She said there were a lot of war-related activities going on there, especially when this concerned researchers carried out research in hospitals.

"As an example of such studies is the work carried out in the United States for intensifying the effect of pathogenic microorganisms, including the creation of an artificial agent of the coronavirus infection at Boston University. As we already pointed out, the obtained modified virus had 80% lethality and caused atypical neurological symptoms and severe damage to the lungs," the defence official said.

