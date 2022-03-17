Amid War, Russian Saboteurs Could Enter Ukraine Disguised As Journalists: Report

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 22nd day on Thursday, reports emerged claiming that Russian saboteurs can enter Ukraine using the Identity cards of journalists from the video agency ‘Ruptly’, which is a subsidiary branch of the propagandist RT television network, Ukraine Pravda reported. As per the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Counteracting Disinformation of Ukraine, the publication may also be known as "Redfish Channel" or "Maffick Agency."

According to Ukraine Pravda, this action by the Russian intruders can lead to a potential security risk for the real journalist working in the war-torn nation.

Furthermore, these reports surfaced after a journalist of Russian state television protested the Russia-Ukraine war by interrupting a live news show. Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist, has been sentenced to ten days in prison for live-streaming the protest against Russia's military action in Ukraine during prime-time news broadcast on state television.

With a sign that read "No War," she stepped in front of the camera as the anchor delivered the news. Marina Ovsyannikova was charged with breaking protest restrictions, according to a Moscow court official.

Marina Ovsyannikova, editor at Channel One’s city news department,a mother of two children, just ran onto the stage during a Russian state television news broadcast with a sign that said, “Stop the war! Don’t believe propaganda! They’re lying to you here!”



Ovsyannikova, 43, was arrested immediately after her act and held in a secret location for over 12 hours, Daily Mail reported. Her lawyers were told earlier that they would not be able to visit her.

Severe life risk has emerged over journalists who have been reporting the war

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, severe life risks have emerged over the journalists who have been reporting from the war-torn nation. Recently, an experienced cameraman, as well as a 24-year-old Ukrainian journalist working for Fox News, have lost their lives when their car came under fire outside of Kyiv.

Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova were on their way to Horenka on Monday with Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who is still in the hospital.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news,” said Suzanne Scott, the network's CEO, in a statement to employees on Tuesday, as per media reports.

In addition to this, another veteran of covering conflict zones, documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud, was killed on Sunday near Irpin, Ukraine, when Russian soldiers opened fire on his automobile. The deaths of three journalists in a short period of time highlight the dangers that journalists covering the Ukrainian crisis confront, especially those with significant experience reporting from combat zones, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, expressed his worry before the UN Security Council (UNSC) during a briefing on the situation in Ukraine, saying that Moscow has now begun attacking civilian areas. He stated again that Russian forces in Ukraine are now targeting civilians, journalists, and front-line personnel.

