Amid War, Ukraine Claims 19,000 Russian Troops Killed, 50 Anti-aircraft Warfare Destroyed

As the Russian military offensive against Ukraine entered its 44th day on Friday, April 8, Moscow has lost an estimated 19,000 troops and 700 war tanks ever since the onset of the invasion, according to the data shared by Ukrainian Army's General Staff on its social media account. Though the data was not independently verified by Republic Media Network, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has admitted to bearing a significant loss on the ground. According to the data, the total combat losses of the Russian invasion forces from February 24 to April 8 are as follows:

Russia troops: 19,000

Main battle tanks: 700

Combat armoured vehicles: 1,891

Artillery systems 333

MLR systems: 108

Anti-aircraft warfare: 55

Warplanes: 150

Helicopters: 135

Vehicles: 1,361

Vessels: 7

Fuel tank trucks: 76

Operational-tactical level: 112

Special equipment: 25

Mobile SRBM systems: 4

Meanwhile, speaking to Sky News on Thursday, Peskov termed the Russian troops’ casualties “a huge tragedy.” "We have significant losses of troops. It’s a huge tragedy for us," he said. Furthermore, the Kremlin spokesperson noted that he sees no possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin ending up in a war crime case. It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian forces further escalated the war in recent days with the Ukrainian authorities discovering bodies of more than 400 civilians from Bucha, nearly 30 km from the national capital, Kyiv. The horrifying images from the region surfaced shortly after Russian forces were pulled back from the area.

The situation in Borodyanka is 'much scarier than Bucha, says Zelensky

Meanwhile, Russian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during an address to the nation on Thursday night affirmed that the situation in Borodyanka is "much scarier" than that in Bucha and work is underway to clear rubble in the town. “So far, the Russian state and the Russian military are the greatest threat on the planet to freedom, to human security, to the concept of human rights as such. After Bucha, this is already obvious,” he said. “It's much scarier there. More victims of Russian invaders," he added.

Amid the relentless war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday delved into the different aspects of the ongoing invasion by the Russian armed forces. In a global exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, the Ukrainian President informed that the city of Kharkiv has been blocked from two directions but the situation is still under control. "There is constant combat in the city but we are holding our positions and not taking any step back," he added.