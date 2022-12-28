Amid War, Ukraine Says Troops Closer To Recapture Key-Russian Controlled City Of Kreminna

Ukrainian forces are standing prepared to recapture the key-Russian controlled city of Kreminna in Luhansk province as heavy fighting continued in the east and south of the country, reported the New York Post, citing local sources. Taking to Twitter, Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor of the contested Luhansk region, wrote that Russian troops "have left Kreminna, which the Ukrainian military is approaching." He also stated that a battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops was taking place near the city.

“The Russians understand that if they lose Kreminna, their entire line of defence will fall,” Haidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday. “The Russian occupation troops managed to build a very powerful defence in a month, even a little more. They are bringing there a huge amount of reserves and equipment. They are constantly renewing their forces.”

Zelenskyy calls Donbas situation 'difficult and painful'

Meanwhile, in his daily nightly address video, embattled President Zelenskyy said the situation in the Donbas region is "difficult and painful." On the other hand, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Ukraine must "demilitarize and denazify" or Russia's troops will "solve the issue" on the battlefield. "As for the duration of the conflict, the ball is on the side of the (Kyiv) regime, and Washington stands behind its back," Lavrov told the state Tass news agency. "They may stop senseless resistance at any moment."

Last Thursday, Kyiv claimed Moscow had moved some of its aircraft away from the Engels airfield, which Russia said was struck by a Ukrainian drone a day earlier, leading to death of three Russian servicemen.

Why is Kreminna important for Russia?

Kreminna has been a significant territory for Russia, and Ukraine's recapture would pave the way for them to advance on the larger cities of Sievierdonetsk and Lysychansk. Russian troops had occupied Kreminna in April. It is important to mention that in recent weeks, Kreminna and the nearby city of Svatove have witnessed some of the heaviest fighting of the war, second only to the battles raging in Bakhmut to the east. Notably, Kremlin troops have been trying hard for months to capture Ukrainian territories, but Ukraine has continued to show tough resistance against the invaders.

Image: AP