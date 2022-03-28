The raging Russia-Ukraine war has so far cost Ukraine $564.9 billion in infrastructure damage. Also, the country lost economic growth along with other factors, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on March 28. In an online post, she claimed that the battle has damaged or destroyed 8,000 kilometres (4,970 miles) of road and 10 million square metres of housing. She went on to say that the numbers change every day and, unfortunately, they are rising. Svyrydenko further added that evil will undoubtedly be punished, and Russia will bear the full brunt of its own criminal actions in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war update

Moreover, according to media reports, the Kremlin stated that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine might start on Monday in Turkey and that it was crucial that they take place face to face following what it described as a lack of meaningful progress in negotiations thus far. In a phone chat on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed that Istanbul would host the talks, which Ankara hopes will lead to a truce in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that due to intelligence assessments warning of possible Russian "provocations" along the routes, Ukraine has no plans to open any humanitarian corridors to evacuate residents from besieged cities on Monday. Russia is increasingly concentrating its efforts on the east to degrade Ukraine's military to force Kyiv to surrender a portion of the country's territory and thus bring the war to an end.

Image: AP