Amid War, Ukraine's Military Claims Wave Of Russian Strikes On Kyiv 'worst In A Year'

Ukraine's military has accused Moscow of launching its worst attacks on Kyiv in a year as missiles and drones struck the capital for the third time in four days. The bombardment came after Russia accused Kyiv of trying to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin in a drone strike against the Kremlin on Wednesday. Ukraine has angrily disputed Moscow's accusations, CNN reported.

“Our city has not experienced such a heavy intensity of attacks since the beginning of this year! Last night, the aggressor launched another large-scale air strike on the capital,” Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, stated on Telegram.

Moscow allegedly used 'ballistic missiles': Ukrainian official

Moscow bombarded the city with "Shahed-type barrage munitions and missiles, presumably ballistic." Popko claimed that all Russian missiles and drones "were destroyed in Kyiv airspace by our air defence forces." No civilians were hurt, and neither were any homes or infrastructure, he noted. For use in its conflict in Ukraine, Russia has received hundreds of Shahed drones from Iran. The drones, often referred to as "loitering munition", can circle a given area for a while before launching their explosive payload at a selected target, CNN reported.

Kyiv's air raid sirens rang for more than three hours throughout the strike, and early on Thursday morning, explosions could be heard both in the capital and in the southern port city of Odesa, CNN stated citing Ukrainian Parliament member Oleksii Honcharenko.

Drones had 'for Moscow' and 'for the Kremlin' scribbled on them: Kyiv

Ukraine has alleged that the drones that attacked Odesa had the words "for Moscow" and "for the Kremlin" scrawled on them, raising the possibility that the overnight drone strikes across Ukraine were connected to the explosions in the Russian capital.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the commander of the Kherson regional military administration, reported that the death toll as a result of shelling in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson had increased to 23. The Russian military shelled Kherson 16 times, including its residential sector. The raid in Kyiv on Thursday follows claims from Moscow that Ukraine tried to kill Putin by attacking the Kremlin.