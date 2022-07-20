Amid War With Russia, Zelenskyy Says 'lies Or Conspiracy' Cannot Break Unity Of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asserted that the unity of Ukraine cannot be broken by "lies or intimidation, fakes or conspiracy theories." Zelenskyy in a Facebook post emphasized that the Russian offensive cannot "divert" the people of Ukraine from their path. He stressed that Ukraine will "endure" and win the war against Russia.

The statement of Zelenskyy came amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has transcended 140 days.

"Russia's missiles and artillery will not be able to divert us from our path. Ukrainian unity cannot be broken by lies or intimidation, fakes or conspiracy theories," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on Facebook.

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of striking at village in Odesa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian forces launched Kalibr missiles at a village in the Odesa region on 19 July. In his nightly address on 19 July, Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of attacking a field, houses and cultural centre in a village in Odesa. He said that six people were wounded in the attack which included a five-month-old child.

According to Zelenskyy, Russian forces have targeted Nikopol and other settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kramatorsk, Slovyansk, Toretsk and other regions of Donbas. He claimed that Russian forces have been shelling in border areas of the Sumy region. Zelenskyy called on the US to provide additional assistance to Ukraine to protect Ukrainians from Russia.

Zelenskyy spoke to his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda about the ongoing situation in Ukraine on July 19. During the conversation, they discussed steps that need to be taken for countering the Russian offensive. Furthermore, he held a telephonic conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and expressed gratitude for his "principled position" in defence of common European values.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy held talks with Cote d'Ivoire's counterpart, Alassane Ouattara and briefed him about Ukraine's efforts to tackle the food crisis.

Had a phone conversation with 🇮🇹 Prime Minister #MarioDraghi. Thanked for comprehensive support and solidarity of the Italian people. Also noted the Prime Minister's significant personal contribution to granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country for #EU membership. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 19, 2022

Ukraine claims Russia lost 38,750 soldiers since the onset of war

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has claimed that Russia has lost 38,750 soldiers since the onset of the war. In a Facebook post, the Ukrainian armed forces said that the Russian army has suffered losses of 1700 tanks, 3905 combat armoured machines, 221 warplanes, and 188 helicopters since the war began on February 24. Apart from this, the Russian armed forces have lost 250 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 2775 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15 ships or boats, 703 unmanned aerial vehicles, 70 special equipment, 167 cruise missiles and 113 anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Image: AP