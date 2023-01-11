Amid War, Zelenskyy Revokes Ukrainian Citizenship Of Putin Ally Medvedchuk And 3 Others

In a surprise move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that pro-Russia politician Viktor Medvedchuk, along with three other Ukrainian politicians, has been stripped of his citizenship. Medvedchuk, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, served as the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform – For Life party and was considered by many as the Kremlin's right-hand man in Ukraine. Medvedchuk has been a controversial figure in Ukraine for some time. He has said that Putin is the godfather to his daughter, and the two have been reported to have taken vacations together.

In April, Ukrainian officials arrested Medvedchuk after the opposition leader had escaped house arrest just days before Russia invaded Ukraine. At the time, authorities had opened a treason case against him. Medvedchuk was released to Russia in September, however, in exchange for over 200 prisoners of war. The New York Times reported that this exchange was made after the Kremlin had initially dismissed Ukraine's offer for Medvedchuk's freedom shortly after his arrest.

Zelenskyy's reasoning

In his address, Zelenskyy stated that the decision to strip Medvedchuk and the other politicians of their citizenship was based on evidence acquired by the country's Security Service and State Migration Service. He added that if politicians choose to not serve the people of Ukraine but the murderers who came to Ukraine, his government's actions will be appropriate. He also hinted that this may not be the last such decision and that the services are working.

"If people's deputies choose to serve not the people of Ukraine, but the murderers who came to Ukraine, our actions will be appropriate," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address. "And these are not the last such decisions. The services are working," he added.

The other politicians who lost their citizenship include Andrii Derkach, who has been charged with treason for allegedly receiving funds from Russian intelligence agencies to create private security firms to aid Russia's capture of Ukraine. Pro-Russia leaders Taras Kozak and Renat Kuzmin were also stripped of their citizenship on Tuesday. Ukraine's Security Service has made it a priority to root out Russian propaganda and pro-Kremlin sympathizers since the Kremlin's invasion in February. The agency has reported that it has exposed more than 600 Russian agents and spies since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Concerns about the health of Ukrainian democracy

The agency has also said that 340 criminal investigations relating to charges of treason and espionage are headed to court. The Ukrainian President has been criticized for some of his methods to limit opposition voices, particularly at the end of 2022 when he signed a controversial law that expanded the government's regulation over media companies and journalists. The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine said in a statement released in December that the bill posed a "threat" to freedom of speech.