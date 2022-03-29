Amidst Russia-Ukraine War, Kremlin Warns West To Not 'push Russia Into Corner'

Highlighting that Moscow was afraid of NATO’s eastward movement, Kremin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday warned the West stating that "don't push us into a corner". Speaking to PBS, Peskov said that for decades, Russia has urged the western military alliance to halt its eastward movement, adding that the ex-Soviet state was afraid of it reaching close it its borders. Notably, this was one of the main concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin stated before launching military attack on Ukraine. Notably, Peskov clarified that “no one is thinking about using” or “even about [the] idea of using a nuclear weapon”.

“For a couple of decades, we were telling the collective west that we are afraid of your NATO's moving eastwards. We too are afraid of Nato getting closer to our borders with its military infrastructure. Please take care of that. Don’t push us into the corner. No," Peskov said.

In addition, Peskov said that Russia feels that it is amidst a war with the west after an array of sanctions were imposed on Russian businesses and individuals, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. Notably, the Russian envoy to the United Nations has previously blamed the West for provoking the global food crisis. Anna Yevstigneyeva stated that a possible food crisis is provoked not by Russia’s special operation in Ukraine but by the West’s illegal unilateral sanctions, which cut Russia, a food and fertilizers manufacturer off the SWIFT system, and are threatening mass arrests of freight ships, according to TASS.

Zelenskyy urged increased sanctions on Russia

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, said that he had held talks with his western allies and asked them to increase sanction pressure on Russia. Addressing media reporters on Monday, Zelenskyy revealed that he held virtual talks with leaders of the UK, Canada, Germany, Italy and Azerbaijan asking them to ramp up their defence supplies to Ukraine as well as strengthen sanctions against the Kremlin. Interestingly, Russia’s Former President Dmitry Medvedev had, earlier this week, told reporters that western sanctions did not have the power to sway the Kremlin and would only consolidate the Russian Federation.

(Image: AP)