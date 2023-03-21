Ammunition, Tanker Trucks, Boats, HARM Missiles & More: US' Latest Weapons Aid To Ukraine

The US State Department on Monday made an announcement that the United States planned to provide Ukraine with $350 million worth of weapons and equipment. This comes as Russian forces engage in intense conflicts with Ukrainian forces over the city of Bakhmut, and as troops prepare for an anticipated offensive during the spring season.

The most recent aid package comprises a substantial quantity of diverse ammunition types, including rockets intended for use with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. Additionally, the aid package includes an unspecified number of fuel tanker trucks and riverine boats.

According to a statement made by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the aid package also includes additional ammunition for howitzers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, high-speed anti-radiation (HARM) missiles, and anti-tank weapons.

“Russia alone could end its war today. Until Russia does we will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” said Blinken.

The weapons and equipment to be sent to Ukraine will be sourced from existing Pentagon stocks, utilizing the presidential drawdown authority. This method ensures swift delivery of the aid to the warfront, reported AP. Since Russia's invasion in February 2022, the United States has already supplied over $32.5 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.

The provision of the new aid coincides with Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow on Monday, which gives a political boost to Russian President Vladimir Putin against the West. This visit comes just days after an international arrest warrant was issued for Putin on war crimes charges linked to Ukraine.

Xi meets Putin in Moscow

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a warm welcome to Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Kremlin. This gesture sends a strong message to Western leaders that their attempts to isolate Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine have been ineffective.

Xi's visit, his first since re-election earlier this month, demonstrated China's newfound diplomatic assertiveness and provided a political boost to Putin, who is facing an international arrest warrant on war crimes charges related to Ukraine.

The two nations view the three-day visit as an opportunity to deepen their already strong friendship. China relies on Russia for oil and gas to fuel its economy, and the two countries see themselves as partners in resisting what they perceive as U.S. aggression and domination of global affairs, as well as unfair punishment for their human rights records.

As two of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, China and Russia have held joint military exercises. While there are indications that China is considering supplying Russia with weapons for its conflict in Ukraine, there is no evidence that they have done so.

During the meeting, the leaders exchanged compliments and referred to each other as "dear friend". Putin congratulated Xi on his re-election and expressed optimism for further strengthening their ties.