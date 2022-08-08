Amnesty Regrets Distress Caused By Report On Ukraine War But 'fully Stands By Findings'

The head of Amnesty International’s Ukraine office, Oksana Pokalchuk resigned on Sunday, saying the non-governmental organisation, has presented the "victim" as the "aggressor". Pokalchuk's decision comes after an Amnesty International report claimed Ukrainian forces had exposed civilians to Russian attacks by basing themselves in populated areas such as schools and hospitals. However, despite recognising the distress caused by its report, the organisation stated that it stands by its findings.

Pokalchuk took to the social media platform, Facebook, and accused her former employer of disregarding Ukraine’s wartime realities. She also raised grave concerns about local staff members who had pushed for the report to be reworked. "It is painful to admit, but I and the leadership of Amnesty International have split over values. I believe that any work done for the good of society should take into account the local context, and think through consequences," Pokalchuk wrote on Facebook.

Notably, Moscow, on several occasions, claimed Ukrainian fighters set up firing positions at the targeted locations, resulting in a counterattack by Russian troops.

Amnesty says it stands by its finding

Irrespective of the organisation's own staff claims, Amnesty International Secretary-general Agnes Callamard, in a press release said the organisation had “documented a pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk and violating the laws of war when they operate in populated areas."

“Being in a defensive position does not exempt the Ukrainian military from respecting international humanitarian law,” Callamard said on Thursday.

The Amnesty report, which was released on Thursday, August 5, drew widespread condemnation. Western diplomats also accused the authors of making bogus assertions and voiced the report was prepared to equate the Ukrainian military’s defensive actions to the tactics of the invading Russians. On Friday, United Nations war crimes investigator Marc Garlasco also took to social media where he accused Amnesty International of “getting the law wrong” and said Ukraine was taking steps to protect civilians, such as helping them relocate. After releasing the report, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also denounced the documents and said the organisation tried to 'amnesty' the terrorist state and shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim.

