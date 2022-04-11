Mahindra Group chairman has often been seen sharing some interesting and motivational facts on the micro-blogging site Twitter. At times he uses the platform to praise someone while on the other hand, he takes out time to share some motivational thoughts on the social media platform. On Monday, he shared a motivational post on Twitter, referring to it as 'Monday Motivation'.

In the video, a crowd of people were seen on the trolly while the trolly was on the top of the cliff and it slowly made its way down the cliff, however, the ride was very similar to a roller coaster. "Sometimes, a Monday morning can feel as precarious as this…But you always make it through the week without falling off the cliff…Hang in there. #MondayMotivation", Anand Mahindra wrote as he retweeted the video that was shared by a Twitter user.

Sometimes, a Monday morning can feel as precarious as this…But you always make it through the week without falling off the cliff…Hang in there. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/gnwzJ621Wk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 11, 2022

Netizens' reaction to Anand Mahindra's post

The recent video posted by the businessman has already garnered 49.1K views accompanied by 2.5k likes. Meanwhile, the video has also garnered reactions from the netizens. A user commented, "Hope is the key absolutely". A second user posted,"Sir this is true for life as well. Whatever problem we face sooner or later they will be passed. #MondayMotivations". The user spelled,"Looks more of a Roller Coaster ride. Dangerous".

