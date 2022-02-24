Andhra CM Extends Full Support To Centre To Repatriate AP Students From War-hit Ukraine

With Russia beginning its military operations in Ukraine, the world has been gripped with the fear of an escalated world war. In order to retaliate against Russia’s aggression, Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilians, thereby closing doors for the trapped Indian students to return. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had offered support to the Ministry of External Affairs to help them repatriate Andhra students from war-hit Ukraine. Andhra Pradesh government has extended support to MEA officials to help them bring back students of Andhra origin amid uncertainties in Ukraine.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The CM wrote, “I would like to bring to your kind notice that the Government of Andhra Pradesh will extend all possible support to the Government of India in repatriating students in Ukraine from Andhra. I request the concerned MEA officials to reach out to Resident Commissioner Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi or Officials from my office (Chief Ministers Office, Andhra Pradesh) for any assistance and support required for repatriating students belonging to AP.”

In a notification issued by the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday, February 23, they had informed MEA that state government officials are in constant touch with the students and are providing the necessary support and assistance.

“In accordance with the advice of the Embassy of India in Ukraine to Indian nationals to leave Ukraine temporarily, we are in continuous contact with students providing necessary support and assistance. Our officials have been in touch with MEA and the Embassy on the evolving situation,” the statement read.

Russian president announces ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine

Russian President announced a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine on Thursday after days of diplomatic deliberation. The situation on the ground remains tense as several explosion reports emerged from different Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv. Russian forces have also entered Ukraine from Crimea in the south just moments after Kremlin leader said Moscow does not plan to invade the former Soviet Union member nation."Ukrainian troops should give up their weapons and go home," Russian President Putin had said.

Prolonged Russia-Ukraine crisis

For weeks, Moscow has massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. With US imposing sanctions on Russian-controlled companies, two Russian banks and preventing Russia from accessing Western financial institutions, Russia recognised two rebel regions of Ukraine (Luhansk and Donetsk) as independent and ordered Russian troops there for “peacekeeping”.

