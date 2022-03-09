Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Angelina Jolie is among those celebrities who has been actively extending her support towards the people getting affected due to war. As she recently visited Yemen to meet the 'displaced and affected' families and assure them that she was focussing on doing every possible thing to ensure the protection and basic human rights of the refugees and those displaced, she penned yet another note informing fans about their plight.

The fans lauded Angelina Jolie's efforts and thanked her for being the voice of the people and spreading awareness to get help and support for them from all around the world. Here's what she posted-

Angelina Jolie shares the plight of the Yemenis amid the Russia-Ukraine war

Angelina Jolie recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures giving her fans glimpses of 130 Yemeni families in Sana making their way through the day. In the caption, she added how only 20 families receive food rations, and all the teachers in the area work without any salary. Adding to it, she also mentioned that even children come to school without eating food. In the end, the 'Maleficent' star signed off by stating that we live in a world where suffering and horror dominate headlines, but where such headlines can result in overwhelming displays of compassion and international solidarity.

The caption read, "I am in Sana'a today, meeting more Yemeni families who have been displaced and injured in the conflict. More than 4 million Yemenis have been forced from their homes by violence, and live internally displaced inside the country. Over half of them are children. And there are at least 50 active frontlines across the country, meaning that civilians are still being killed and injured every day. Some of these images are from a site for internally displaced people in northern Sana’a. The site currently hosts some 130 Yemeni families. Only 20 of these families receive food rations and even for these most vulnerable families, the rations are limited. All teachers work with no salary, walking 3 hours daily to get to school and back home again. The children often come to school having not eaten any food at all..."(sic)

Many of her fans took to the comments section and penned notes of gratitude for her for being the voice to the people suffering due to war. Some also thanked her for creating awareness among people and even referred to her as their role model. Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@angelinajolie