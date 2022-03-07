Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Angelina Jolie is among those celebrities who has been actively extending her help and support towards the people getting affected due to war. She recently penned a note informing everyone that she just landed in Aden to meet displaced families and refugees for UNHCR and lend her support to the people of Yemen.

A while ago, the actor took to social media and assured everyone that she was focussing on doing every possible thing to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees. She even extended her love and prayers to the people of Ukraine amidst war.

Angelina Jolie lands in Aden to show support to the refugees

Angelina Jolie recently took to her official Instagram handle and informed everyone that she was in Yemen to support people who also are in need of peace amid the ongoing war. She further made everyone aware of the situation in Yemen and mentioned is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with one civilian killed or injured every hour in 2022.

The caption read, 'I’ve landed in Aden, to meet displaced families and refugees for UNHCR @refugees and show my support for the people of Yemen. I will do my best to communicate from the ground as the days unfold. As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I’m here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace. The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with one civilian killed or injured every hour in 2022. An economy devastated by war, and over 20 million Yeminis depending on humanitarian assistance to survive.' (sic)

Numerous fans took to Angelina Jolie's latest Instagram post and dropped gratitude messages for her support towards the refugees. They also urged her to stay safe while praising her. A user stated 'Right! Yemen, nobody talks about. Thank you.! Please, don't forget Palestine, more than 70 years, suffering by zionists' while another wrote 'Yemen needs credibility to stop the war. And repair everything that was destroyed. Compensating the people for seven catastrophic years.' Take a look at some of the reactions to Angelina Jolie's latest Instagram post:

