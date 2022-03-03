Amid the ongoing conflict, a cyber hacker group, ‘Anonymous’, on Wednesday, has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to face dire consequences of his actions against Ukraine. In a short video clip posted on Twitter, the group has warned of several cyberattacks against the Russian government's official websites. In the chilling warning video, the hacker's group has also warned to reveal the secrets of the government agencies by hijacking the official systems. "Your secrets may no longer be safe and there is a chance that key components of your government’s infrastructure could be hijacked," a masked figure said. The group alleged that his regime has no respect for human rights or the self-determination of its neighbours.

Narrating the on-ground situation of the war-torn country, the hacker group has accused Putin of killing thousands of innocent lives including children. "In the past several days, a full-scale invasion has commenced, civilian neighbourhoods have been bombed and innocent people have been killed. Refugees are fleeing the violence and the population is being forced into conscription by Ukrainian officials. This is an ugly situation all around but you are the instigator," added the masked man in the video. 'Anonymous' then went on to criticise the Russian President for maligning the image of NATO and its allies as well as its activities in the Middle East.

Second such warning posted by Anonymous in the last five days

Subsequently, the hacker group apprehended that Russia would face unrest from its own people due to the "foolish" actions taken by their President. The cyber group said that the people have now started facing the consequences of the sanctions that were imposed by the West and the European Union. "Members of Anonymous have declared cyber war against your aggressive regime, with numerous government websites being taken offline in the past several days. A few downed websites is only the beginning, though. Soon you will feel the full wrath of the world’s hackers, many of whom will likely reside in your home country," the group has stressed. “The people of the world will resist you every step of the way. This is not a war that you can win, regardless of how powerful you think you are. We are Anonymous. We are legion. Expect us," added the message.

It is worth mentioning that the group has not warned the Russian President for the first time. After the announcement of the full-fledged war against Ukraine, it had attacked several government websites within 24 hours of the invasion.

Image: AP/ UNSPLASH