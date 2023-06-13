Another Dam Blown Up In Ukraine, Kyiv Accuses Russia For The Attack

Why you’re reading this: In the latest Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian government officials have blamed Russia for destroying another dam in occupied territory in the eastern Donetsk Oblast. The region has been a hotspot for fighting throughout nine years of war between the two neighbours. Notably, this comes a week after the Kakhovka Dam collapsed which allegedly was targeted by Russian troops.

3 things you need to know:

Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying another dam in the occupied territory.

There have been no casualties, although this would create more problems for the people of Ukraine.

Recently, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy confirmed that counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place, however, did not disclose its stage.

Did Russia hit the second Ukrainian dam?

As to Ukraine, it is Russia that blew up the dam on the Mokri Yaly River. Valerii Shershen, spokesperson for the Tavria Front Defence Forces said, "On the Mokri Yaly River, the occupiers blew up a dam, which led to flooding on both river banks." Further, he added, "However, this does not affect the offensive operations of the Tavria Front Defense Forces." Tavria Front Defence Forces, a Ukrainian military unit, are operating on the Donetsk front.

Will the Russian attack slow down Ukraine's counter-offensive?

After the dam collapsed it has led to flooding on both sides of the waterway. While talking about the recent Russian attack on Ukrainian territory, Shershen suggested a pattern of Russian forces using hydroelectric infrastructure as a weapon. "First, the occupiers blew up the Karlivka reservoir, then the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, then they blew up other hydroelectric facilities in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast," said the spokesperson. Further, the Ukrainian military spokesperson has blamed Russia for trying to “slow down Ukraine’s counteroffensive” but claimed it had failed.

How did Zelenskyy react to the second dam attack?

Taking to Twitter, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy wrote, "The occupiers created this disaster by blowing up the dam, leaving people to their fate in flooded towns and villages, and then shelling the boats that are trying to take people away." He added, "It was an evacuation from Kardashynka, an occupied village on the left bank of Kherson region..."

We are continuing our rescue operation in the south of Ukraine, and we have managed to evacuate about 4,000 people. Dozens of towns and villages remain flooded, with the worst situation still in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.



Russian terrorists continue to… pic.twitter.com/mJWf1lRyS8 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 11, 2023

While talking about the second dam attack, he mentioned that as a result of one of these attacks, three people were killed. Ten more people were injured, including two police officers.

What happened on June 6 at Ukraine's Nova Kakhovka dam?

In the wee hours on June 6, The huge Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine was blown up, which provides water to Crimea and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. According to Ukrainian media reports, water spilled from the strategically important dam in southern Ukraine. The Ukraine army’s southern military command said the dam had been blown up by Russian forces.

The local Russian-installed mayor has underlined it as a “terrorist act”. Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River lies about 20 miles (30km) east of the city of Kherson. Its destruction has a number of significant repercussions for the local area and for Ukraine’s wider war effort.