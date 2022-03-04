In a major development from war-hit Ukraine, another Indian student has been shot while he was on his way for evacuation and was immediately taken back mid-way and was hospitalised. This came just a few days after an Indian student lost his life in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Informing about the same, Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (Retd) VK Singh who is presently in Poland for facilitating the evacuation of Indian students told ANI, "I received info today that a student coming from Kyiv got shot and was taken back midway. We're trying for maximum evacuation in a minimum loss."

#BREAKING | Another Indian student shot in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv, hospitalised: Union MoS General VK Singh confirmshttps://t.co/TBJbdJjF9x pic.twitter.com/6JQ82AvIQ4 — Republic (@republic) March 4, 2022

Further adding to it, he said that the Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv as in the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone's religion or nationality.

Also providing details on the ongoing evacuation process, MoS VK Singh said that a total of seven flights have been sent in the last three days with around 200 students on each flight. Apart from that, there are four flights scheduled for Friday from Poland's Rzeszow airport and one from Warsaw. "We're trying to evacuate 800-900 students as they don't have spaces to stay here, where will keep them? A temporary arrangement has been made, they won't be as comfortable", he added.

Notably, Union Ministers General VK Singh along with Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Kiren Rijiju has been staying at different locations across Ukraine for overseeing the ongoing efforts for evacuating the stranded Indians as a part of India's 'Operation Ganga' from the country which remains under the attack of Russia.

Indian student killed amid Russia Ukraine war

Earlier on Tuesday, an Indian student was killed in the ongoing shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv region following which another student died of a stroke in Ukraine after being hospitalized for quite a time. While the first death was a result of the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, the second one was a natural one.

These unfortunate developments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military troops into Ukraine resulting in heavy bombings, shelling, explosions, and the death of several civilians.

