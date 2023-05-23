Anti-Kremlin Militia Claims Successful Takeover Of Russian Border Village

Self-declared Russian partisan troops asserted they had effectively seized control of a border settlement within Russia for the first time since the start of the conflict, violent battles broke out along the Russian-Ukrainian border. The Freedom of Russia Legion, a Kremlin-opposing militia, claimed to have crossed the border and taken control of a rural locality of Kozinka while also deploying troops into the town of Grayvoron in the Russian Belgorod region.

The aftermath of the raid was shown in video footage apparently taken at a border post in Grayvoron, showing victims including a Russian officer lying lifeless in a pool of blood and strewn Russian passports and paperwork. The Guardian reported that the video also appeared to show armoured vehicles overwhelming the checkpoint.

Russian Volunteer Corps, an anti-Kremlin militia claimed involvement

Another anti-Kremlin militia, the Russian Volunteer Corps, which is commanded by a well-known Russian nationalist, claimed responsibility for the operation and revealed a video of a fighter inspecting a captured armoured vehicle. Unconfirmed reports said that a drone may have dropped bombs on an FSB security service office, causing smoke to be visible.

According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod, eight persons were hurt as a result of Ukrainian artillery fire that was directed at the town, The Guardian reported. The majority of the locals had left the area, but the tension persisted. A projectile impacted a kindergarten in the nearby town of Zamostye, starting a fire that injured one woman's hand.

Clashes have been confirmed by both Russia and Ukraine

The capacity to prohibit or interrupt communication services, including mobile networks and the Internet, was provided to authorities, who were given more authority. The Guardian reported that the rising unrest in the Belgorod region represented a rare instance where Russian villages directly experienced the effects of the battle started by their own soldiers in Ukraine.

Officials from both Russia and Ukraine confirmed the border confrontations. According to Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin had been informed of the issue and removal measures against the "saboteurs" were in progress.