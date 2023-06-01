Anti-Putin Defectors Group Mobilise Armour Tanks Inside Russia's Belgorod

Armed with heavy equipment, and weaponry, the Russian fighters allegedly serving under the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Thursday, June 1 encroached into the town of Shebekino, Russia's Belgorod region overnight. The dissent fighters appeared with Russian armoured vehicles — four BTR-82A armoured personnel carriers — just a day after they launched a series of raids into the Russian Federation, shelling the border town of Shebekino heavily and killing at least eight Russian civilians.

Zaza, the youngest warrior of the Legion, sends his greetings to us in Belgorod region from near Bakhmut.



We'll see you at home, brother!

This is the administration building in #Shebekino #Belgorod region of Russia.



Yes! Its burning just now



RVC

'They fight for Shebekino': Ponomarev

Ilya Ponomarev, an exiled Russian politician who is known as the representative of the fighters of The Freedom of Russia Legion, told Newsweek that the dissidents entered Russia to unfold the cross-border attacks. The anti-Putin Russian nationals who fight on the side of Ukraine's army seized a Russian military checkpoint and launched drone attacks in the town that borders north-eastern Ukraine. Belgorod regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on Telegram that at least two areas of the Russian region were then hit overnight by drones. He denied "any enemies are on the territory of the Belgorod region." Gladkov's remarks came as tanks operated by "saboteurs" shelled the town's checkpoint.

This image taken from a video shows a damaged building in the Belgorod region, Russia. Credit:AP

Freedom of Russia Legion comprises defectors from the Russian armed forces and Russian and Belarusian volunteers. Russian Volunteer Corps posted footage of themselves claiming that they have entered the Russian town of Shebekino on Thursday morning to fight against the regime of the Russian Federation. The group was designated as a terrorist organization by Russia's Supreme Court back in the month of March, shortly after Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered a "special military operation" in neighbouring Ukraine. Representative of the defectors' group Ponomarev became the only member in the Russian parliament who had voted against Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The Freedom of Russia Legion said it destroyed one military truck with ammunition and a Tyulpan self-propelled mortar in Belgorod region.



The RVC claims that Grad rocket systems hit the Interior Ministry building in Shebekino when Russian security forces and military personnel…

"They [fighters] passed the checkpoint quite a while [ago] already. They fight for Shebekino itself," Ponomarev, the head of the Freedom of Russia Legion told Newsweek.

According to the leader of the Freedom of Russia Legion, his fighters were equipped with "heavy equipment" including tanks as they raided Russian Federation Thursday morning. A heavy battle ensued in Russia’s Belgorod towards the southwest region, about 80 kilometres (45 miles) north of the city of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine. RVC fighters said on Telegram that they captured the village of Kozinka, adding that the assault units also entered another small town of Graivoron.