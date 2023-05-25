Anti-Putin paramilitary group Russian Volunteer Corps warned of conducting more incursions into Russia in the near future after claiming responsibility for a recent strike in the frontline region of Belgorod. Standing on the other side of the border, Denis Kapustin, the group's commander, said after the armed raid that the region will "see us again on that side".

"I cannot reveal those upcoming things, I cannot even reveal the direction. The... border is pretty long, yet again there will be a spot where things will get hot," he said, according to Sky News. He further claimed that his fighters were in possession of "around 42 square kilometres" of Russian territory "for quite a while".

Elucidating the group's purpose, the commander said: "We're fighting for freedom, we're fighting against injustice, so we're fighting against torture, we're fighting against terrible acts of police brutality." Kapustin also refuted Russia's initial claim that Ukraine was behind the recent attack and had killed or pushed back 70 of its fighters.

"The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion gave a final press conference on the results of their raid in the Belgorod region of Russia. It took place near the border in northern Ukraine

Group's commander takes responsibility for Belgorod raid

He then took responsibility, stating that two of his servicemen died, ten were wounded, and two sustained minor injuries. Furthermore, he claimed that the group had seized a Russian armoured vehicle and anti-drone gun to celebrate the operation's success.

With a secret war against the Russian Federation in the works, the commander said that Ukraine has been helpful in providing the group with food, medical supplies, fuel and crucial military intel. "Every decision we make...beyond our state border is our own decision. Obviously we can ask our (Ukrainian) comrades, friends for their assistance in planning," he said. "Our future plans are new territories of the Russian Federation, which we will definitely enter... You should be just a little bit patient, and wait just a couple of days," he warned.