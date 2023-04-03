Antony Blinken Asks Russia's FM Lavrov To Release WSJ Journalist Evan Gershkovich

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that it will be the court in Russia to decide charges against The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich who is accused of espionage. In a telephone conversation with his American counterpart, Lavrov iterated that it is "inadmissible to fan hysteria around the journalist’s arrest," according to Russia's state-affiliated agency Tass.

"In light of the established evidence of the US national’s illegal activities, his future will be determined by the court. The American embassy in Moscow was duly notified about his detention," the Russian foreign minister said.

'Decision made in conformity with the law': Lavrov to Blinken

According to Lavrov, he and Blinken spoke at length about the detention of US national Gershkovich in Russia and he drew Blinken's attention to "the necessity to respect the Russian authorities’ decision made in conformity with the law and Russia’s international commitments," the statement by Russian Foreign Ministry read.

"Lavrov stressed that Gershkovich had been detained red-handed when he was receiving secret data and was collecting data constituting a state secret acting under the guise of a journalist’s status," it further added. Lavrov, in talks with Blinken, stressed that "it is inadmissible for Washington officials and Western mass media to stir up hysteria with an obvious aim of giving a political overtone to this case," the ministry stressed. The call on Sunday was initiated from the American side, according to Russian MFA.

Lavrov and Blinken had the first-ever in-person ten-minute meeting on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in New Delhi. Amid tension and awkwardness, the two officials spoke about the nuclear treaty, a senior US State Department official was quoted as saying to the reporters gathered in India at the G20 after their conversation. The US Secretary of State asked the Russian Foreign Minister to resume the talks on the New START nuclear treaty that was suspended by Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a state of the union speech. Blinken also called for Russia to release the "wrongfully detained" US citizens in Russian jails, mainly former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was convicted for allegedly "spying" and was sentenced to 16 years of hard labour in Russia.