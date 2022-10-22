Antony Blinken Asserts Russia Aims To Make People 'suffer' With Drone Strikes In Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Russia has been attacking the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine with an aim to make Ukrainians "suffer." He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the attacks carried out against Ukrainians will "somehow break the will of Ukrainian people." However, Blinken emphasised that the attacks will only "deepen" the resolve of Ukraine to defend its nation. He made the remarks at a press conference with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Friday, October 21.

"In recent days, we have witnessed Moscow’s widespread strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine many carried out using drones supplied by Iran. These strikes have a clear goal: to make the Ukrainian people suffer," Antony Blinken said.

He further added, "President Putin thinks that these attacks will somehow break the will of Ukrainian people. Instead, he is only deepening their resolve to defend their country. Moscow can knock out the lights across Ukraine, but it cannot, it will not extinguish the Ukrainian spirit." In his remarks, Blinken stated that the attacks carried out by Russia will make it harder for Ukrainians to heat their homes, find safe water to drink and use electricity which is required for the functioning of hospitals, public transportation and stores. His remarks comes as Ukrainian authorities have accused Russia of carrying out drone strikes using Iranian-made drones in Ukraine.

US & allies accuse Russia of using Iranian drones in Ukraine

On October 21, the US and its allies accused Russia of using Iranian drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine, according to AP. The US and its allies have said that Russia's actions in Ukraine breach "2015 UN Security Council resolution and international humanitarian law." The US, France, Germany and Britain backed Ukraine's call for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to deploy a team to conduct a probe into the origin of the drones. Jeffrey DeLaurentis, US Deputy Ambassador, called on United Nations to investigate "any violations of UNSC," as per the AP report. DeLaurentis urged UNSC to not permit Russia or others to pose a threat to United Nations by "carrying out its mandated responsibilities.” Meanwhile, Vassily Nebenzia, Russian Ambassador to the UN, claimed that the drones are Russian and stressed that an investigation would breach the UN charter and impact the ties between Moscow and United Nations.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP