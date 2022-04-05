Antony Blinken Heads To Brussels To Discuss Bucha Massacre With NATO & G7 Ministers

In a key development, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken embarked on a two-day trip to Brussels, Belgium from April 5-7 to attend the NATO and G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting to reconvene with allies and partners in the wake of the horrific massacre at Ukraine's Bucha region. This comes a day after Blinken stated that the images of the dead bodies are a "punch to the gut."

Departing for Brussels to reconvene with @NATO Allies and our partners. Our 73-year-old defensive Alliance stands for freedom and democracy. In the face of President Putin's attack on Ukraine, we remain united. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 5, 2022

In an official statement, the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price mentioned, "At the Ministerial, the Secretary will have the opportunity to highlight NATO’s essential role in preserving Transatlantic security, including our joint efforts to hold President Putin accountable and promote a swift end to his senseless and destructive war of choice against Ukraine. The Secretary will discuss continued Allied efforts to provide support for Ukraine. The Secretary will also join a G7 ministerial meeting and hold additional discussions with other Allies and partners."

Meanwhile, Blinken himself announced, "Heading to Brussels now for NATO and G7 meet. We are doing everything to stop this aggression, all of which will go for Russian accountability and Ukraine support." "We are working as others to put evidence to support UNHCR commission of enquiry, Ukraine. What we are seeing in Bucha is horrific and tragic. We warned of such situation earlier only," the US State Secretary added.

It is undeniable that humungous atrocities have been committed in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, where mass graves were found near a church and dead bodies littered all over the streets. On Monday, US President Joe Biden called for a "war crimes trial" over the killings of civilians in Bucha, stating he would seek "more sanctions" against Moscow.

Zelenskyy to brief UNSC body on alleged massacres

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Zelenskyy will address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday over the civilian massacres in Bucha city following the Russian troops' departure. Western countries expelled many diplomats of Moscow and pushed for further sanctions amid alleged war crimes. Ukrainian authorities revealed that bodies of at least 410 civilians have been discovered in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured by Russian troops. Officials also alleged that a "torture chamber" was discovered in Bucha.

Bucha massacre

On Sunday, April 3, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that they found 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages during the first two days. The Defense Ministry added that the exact number of victims of Russian armed forces "will be much higher". Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Sunday, April 3, shared the images of horrors caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha city. In a tweet, the Ukrainian FM said, "Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII."