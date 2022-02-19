Antony Blinken Meets French Counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, Discusses Ukraine Crisis

On Saturday, February 19, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Blinken, in an official press release, stated that he discussed the situation in and around Ukraine, as well as Russia's aggression, with Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Blinked stated, " It’s a particular pleasure to be able to spend some time with my good friend Jean-Yves Le Drian and for us to be able to compare notes on many different issues, the first of which, of course, is the situation in and around Ukraine and Russia’s aggression."

The 58th Munich Security Conference, held from February 18 to February 20, will bring together international diplomats and specialists to discuss pertaining issues including global order, human and transnational security, defence, and sustainability. Antony Blinken also stated that he and Le Drian discussed other issues of mutual concern ranging from the Sahel to the Middle East and beyond.

Blinken to meet Russian counterpart next week

Furthermore, according to the State Department, Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov next week. The meeting, which was suggested by the US, was convened "because we believe the only responsible way to resolve this crisis is through diplomacy and dialogue," according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

On Thursday, Blinken pushed Russia to make an unequivocal commitment that it would not invade Ukraine and to back it up with army withdrawals. A top US official detailed how Russia may invent an excuse to invade its neighbour at a UN Security Council meeting on the Ukraine situation. Blinken said he had invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to meet in Europe for talks next week at a summit intended to discuss the showdown over Ukraine, even as US authorities fear a Russian invasion could happen in days.

Blinken outlined a scenario in which Moscow might create a pretext to invade, then bomb Ukraine, launch cyberattacks to shut down its institutions and send tanks and soldiers in to take the country, according to US intelligence. Many people doubt US intelligence statements, according to the top US diplomat. However, Sergey Vershinin, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, blamed the current situation on Kyiv's alleged violations of the 2015 Minsk cease-fire deal aimed at bringing peace to the rebel Donbas area.

