As the war in Ukraine entered day 59, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that US State Secretary Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit the embattled nation on Sunday (April 24). Speaking at a press briefing, Zelenskyy added that he is expecting US President Joe Biden to visit Ukraine "and talk to us" as diplomatic visits to Kyiv escalated in the past days. However, the White House has clearly stated that there are no such plans in near future.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy told reporters that "it should not be a secret that people from the US are coming." However, he stopped short of divulging further details of Blinken and the Pentagon chief's visit. According to US-based media, the White House and the US State Department have refused to comment on the visit.

The potential visit of the US diplomats comes weeks after Zelenskyy urged Western allies to send more military assistance to Ukraine to help them counter Russian attacks. The visit also comes shortly after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned from Ukraine on April 9 affirming his complete support for the ex-Soviet nation.

UN Chief to visit Ukraine coming week

Following a two-day visit to the Russian capital city of Moscow, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on April 28 will visit Kyiv. In a statement, UN associate spokesperson Eri Kaneko in a statement said that “The Secretary-General will visit Ukraine next week. He will have a working meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and will be received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 28 April. He will also meet with staff of UN agencies to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine." The announcement came hours after Kaneko informed about Guterres' visit to Moscow on April 26.

The developments come days after the UN chief delivered an address in front of the UN peace sculpture at the UN headquarters in New York. He had called for the rival armies to lay down guns over the Orthodox faith's Easter holiday, beginning a four-day truce on Thursday. However, his request was disregarded with Russia announcing a complete take over of the port city of Mariupol. Further, the Russian Federation also claimed to take most control of the southern and eastern cities in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)