Antony Blinken Thanks Moldova For Aiding Ukrainian Refugees, Vows US Will Support Them

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his visit to Moldova on Sunday, voiced Washington's support for the former Soviet nation currently dealing with an influx of refugees from Ukraine amidst the escalating Russian invasion. Noting that his visit comes in the wake of outrageous aggression by Russia upon Ukraine, Blinken outlined the horrific impact the war is having upon civilians, many of whom have currently arrived in Moldova. He went on to add that Moldova's President Maia Sandu deserves global praise for welcoming and defending Ukrainians who are forced to flee their motherland because of the war.

Blinken further stated that the US would leave no stones unturned to assist Moldova, as it cares for its people. He also claimed that their administration has asked Congress for $2.75 billion in emergency humanitarian aid to meet the requirements of people and communities inside Ukraine, as well as to assist countries like Moldova in hosting refugees and responding to the humanitarian situation beyond Ukraine.

141 countries condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine

The US State Secretary also said that Russia's military aggression is a violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity as guaranteed by the UN Charter and at the United Nations, 141 nations have so far condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine. Outlining the same, Blinken said that the United States wishes to state unequivocally that they support all countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity, including that of the Republic of Moldova.

He went on to say that all countries have the liberty to determine their own fate and they are entitled to decide for themselves and allow their own citizens to decide their future and all of that is on the line with the Russian aggression of Ukraine. He then said that Moldova has opted to follow the road of democracy and that the United States backs Moldova in their efforts. He further added that just like they are standing strong with Ukraine for its territorial integrity, they will stand with Moldova and any other country which is threatened in the same way.

Moldova has extraordinary leaders: Blinken

Blinken also stated that it's important that Moldova understands that the US is with them. He further added that Moldova has extraordinary leaders who are trying to strengthen its democracy and it sets an example for the entire world. He then stated that the US is thankful for Moldova for 30 years of friendship and they are looking forward to the next 30.

Image: AP