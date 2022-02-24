Antony Blinken Warns Russia May Launch Full-scale Invasion Of Ukraine Before Night Is Over

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Wednesday amid the Moscow-Kyiv unrest that the Biden administration anticipates Russia would launch a full-fledged assault of Ukraine before the night is over. During a one-on-one interview with NBC News, Blinken answered, "I do," when asked if he had any reason to believe the Russian invasion would occur soon. "I can't put a date or an exact time on it," he continues. Explaining the reason, he said that Russia has deployed its troops throughout Ukraine's borders, “to the North, to the East, to the South, everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine," ANI reported.

Furthermore, US Pentagon spokesman John Kirby backed up his remarks on Wednesday, saying Russia was "ready to go" and could "attack at any time... with a significant military force." Blinken further highlighted that the Biden administration was still willing to engage in dialogue, but cautioned that the US, together with its European allies, have been prepared to slap Russia with even more penalties and make the country pay for its actions for a "long, long time," as per Huff Post.

Ukraine has sought an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council

In addition to this, Ukraine has sought an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after the leaders of Ukraine's separatist regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, demanded assistance from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet post that the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics requested Russia to provide them with military assistance, which would be a further ascent of the security situation.

Ukraine has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to the appeal by Russian occupation administrations in Donetsk and Luhansk to Russia with a request to provide them with military assistance, which is a further escalation of the security situation. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 23, 2022

Besides Kuleba, Josep Borrell Fontelles, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, described the call for help from the two breakaway regions as a "very dangerous additional step" which would endanger thousands of lives.

These comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the independence of Ukraine's separatist regions, prompting Biden to slap additional sanctions on Russia and reiterate the United States' support for Ukraine. Following his declaration, Putin had even ordered the Russian Armed Forces to be dispatched to Ukraine's separatist territories.

In another significant event, the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, authorised imposing a state of emergency across the nation, with the exception of the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, on Wednesday in response to the deteriorating situation at the nation's territory.

Image: AP