Armenian Economy Min Asserts Country Made 'last Few Payments' For Russian Gas In Rubles

Amidst the differing opinions across global powers over the ruble payments in the wake of the Ukraine war, Armenian Economy Minister Vagan Kerobyan on Friday stated that the "last few payments" for Russian gas have been made in rubles, RBC reported. Kerobyan further stated that the payments for gas have been made at the "appropriate rate." Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin in March announced that Moscow will deliver natural gas to "unfriendly countries" in rubles.

The Armenian Economy Minister stated that even though the pricing of the gas occurs in dollars, however, the payment is made in rubles. Vagan Kerobyan visited Moscow recently and met ministers of the Russian administration. He met with Economic Development Minister, Industry and Trade Minister, Digitalization Minister and Agriculture Minister, according to RBC news report. He called Russia Armenia's "largest trading partner" and stressed that the prevailing situation is a "big challenge", however, it provides some opportunities.

Armenian Ministers discusses bilateral trade with Russian leaders

Armenian Economy minister Minister Vagan Kerobyan and deputy minister Narek Teryan during their meeting with Russian Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov discussed the status of trade cooperation between Armenia and Russia, Armen Press reported. Vahan Kerobyan, during the meeting, expressed views on the surge in trade turnover. The leaders of Russia and Armenia highlighted that the mutual trade rose by 12.7% amounting to 2.5 billion dollars and the export of Russian industrial production, on yearly basis, rose by 14%. Furthermore, the import of Armenian goods has also witnessed a surge of 10%, as per the news report. During the meeting, Denis Manturov underlined the cooperation between Russia and Armenia in different sectors like mining, metallurgy and chemical industry.

Russian President warns West against phasing out Russian supplies

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its day 51 on Friday. Ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, EU nations have announced stringent economic sanctions against Moscow to pressurise Kremlin to put an end to the war. Meanwhile, the Russian President on Thursday, 14 April, warned that the decision of the West to phase out Russian gas imports will have a negative impact on their economies, according to AP. Putin while speaking at the meeting of the Russian gas and oil sector highlighted that Europe's attempts to seek alternatives to Russian gas will be “quite painful for the initiators of such policies." Putin emphasized that there is a "reasonable replacement for it in Europe now" and buying gas from other countries would "cost consumers several times more."

