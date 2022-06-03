Arms Sent To Ukraine Will End Up In Criminals Hands After War Gets Over, Warns Interpol

Weapons sent to Ukraine amid Russia’s military aggression will end up in the global hidden economy and in the hands of the criminals, after the conflict ends, said the Secretary-General of Interpol Jürgen Stock. According to him, once the Russia-Ukraine war, which started in late February after Moscow announced the ‘special military operation’ in Kyiv, would ultimately end, a wave of guns and heavy arms would flood the international market. Hence, Stock called on the Interpol’s member nations, especially the ones supplying weapons, to cooperate on arms tracing.

Speaking to Anglo-American Press Association in Paris, the Interpol head said, “Once the guns fall silent [in Ukraine], the illegal weapons will come. We know this from many other theatres of conflict. The criminals are even now, as we speak, focusing on them,” stated The Guardian.

He further supported his stance by saying that criminal groups often try to “exploit these chaotic situations” along with the availability of the weapons even the ones that are sent for the army to use. Stock said, “These will be available on the criminal market and will create a challenge. No country or region can deal with it in isolation because these groups operate at a global level…We can expect an influx of weapons in Europe and beyond.”

Interpol chief added, “We should be alarmed and we have to expect these weapons to be trafficked not only to neighbouring countries but to other continents”.

Interpol asks member nations to ‘track and trace’ weapons

As per the report, Stock said that Interpol has advised the member states should use their database to “track and trace” the weapons. He also informed that the agency is in touch with a range of nations and is encouraging them to put those tools to use. Stock added, “Criminals are interested in all kinds of weapons … basically any weapons that can be carried might be used for criminal purposes”.

Interpol chief’s remarks came Russia-Ukraine war entered day 100 and is still continuing unabated. In the several months of conflict, Ukraine’s allies in the West have sent massive shipments of high-end military weapons to Ukraine since February 24, when the war started. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced that Washington will be sending Kyiv with “more advanced” missile systems and munitions.

Image: AP