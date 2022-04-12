Arnab-Zelenskyy Interview: Ukraine President A ‘picture Of Grace Under Pressure’

Arnab Goswami of India’s Republic TV has pulled off an Asian first, an exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 7 April, the forty-third day of a war instigated, conceived, and conducted by President Putin ostensibly in the name of Russia and Russians.

It was a nearly hour-long interview, candid at once as empathic, in the best traditions of responsible reportage: it also afforded viewers globally, but especially of the world’s largest democracy, a measure of this man, described only a fortnight ago by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as one who is assuredly ‘Churchillian’ in rhetoric and privileged to give the ‘roar’ of the Ukrainian ‘lion’.

The interview commenced grimly with the Bucha massacre of 1 April, following the exit of Russian troops, leaving almost 300 dead in that town’s streets. Gruesome scenes of cadavers were played out on global screens, including Republic TV, showing corpses immolated, tortured and raped to varying degrees or simply bound and shot. President Zelenskyy, a picture of grace under pressure, would not let it stand on the dignity of Ukrainians and eschewed countenancing Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov’s pooh-poohing of Bucha as a stage-managed stunt.

What Zelenskyy iterated in his reply to Goswami was that dismissing Bucha is all a piece with Putin mendaciously maintaining that the very idea of Ukraine, a universally recognised de facto and de jure entity since the dissolution of the USSR, was a falsehood. Putin, then again, was not above lambasting Lenin, in his 21 February state of nation address seventy-two hours before his politically unprovoked, legally unjustified and militarily maladroit attack, for encouraging Ukrainians to think of themselves as a distinct nation.

It must be recalled that even before that historic plebiscite of 1 December 1991, which formalised its creation, Ukrainians had plainly declared Ukraine independent of Gorbachev’s Soviet remit on 24 August 1991. It merits reiteration because, in the said referendum, some 56% of Crimeans who were and are overwhelmingly of the Russian stock, voted for a sovereign Ukraine too.

President Zelenskyy stated to Republic TV that he was willing to meet and talk to Putin. Nothing, according to him, is off the table including discussing ‘temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbass’.

President Zelenskyy, on the question of security guarantees for Ukraine, proposed Indian inclusion. To prospective guarantors London, Washington, Berlin, Paris, and Warsaw, he also mooted Ankara, Beijing, and New Delhi terming it ‘a powerful state’ whose active intervention would be welcomed by Kyiv. He also acknowledged Indian Prime Minister Modi’s airlift of medical and humanitarian supplies.

Burzine Waghmar had highlighted, on a recent Republic TV debate anchored by Arnab Goswami, how the Indian Airforce flew eleven sorties with 26 tons of aid to Slovakia and Poland destined for Ukraine, and that Modi had mentioned to EU Council President Charles Michel in a telephone conversation that Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, in consonance with the UN charter, is non-negotiable. Modi has implicitly distanced India from Russian aggression. President Zelenskyy also brought up the question of evacuated Indian students, a point in fact acknowledged by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Russia now faces its first external debt default since the Bolshevik revolution a century ago. Moscow was due to make disbursements of $649mn to two sovereign bondholders but is unable now as the US Treasury blocked its transfer. Putin is unable to dip into national foreign currency reserves worth $606.5bn for debt servicing. Washington, however, has not prohibited correspondence banking, subject to checks with Moscow, and has okayed a licence allowing Russia to service this looming default which it can pay, given access to millions still earned through energy exports, until 25 May 2022.

Author of this article, Burzine Waghmar, is Visiting India Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI); and a member of the SOAS South Asia Institute, Centre for the Study of Pakistan, and Centre for Iranian Studies, School of Oriental and African Studies, London. Views expressed are the author’s sole prerogative independent of his institutional affiliations. Twitter: @Criticastery