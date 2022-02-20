The fear of war has increased further as a US defence official estimated around 40% to 50% of Russian troops are deployed near the Ukrainian border, according to Sky News on Sunday.

According to the media report, the Russian troops are now in an offensive position. It said that the number of Russian ground units in the area - known as battalion tactical groups - has also grown tremendously within the last two weeks, from 83 to 125. As per Sky News, each of the battalion tactical groups has between 750 and 1,000 soldiers. Though Russia has released a video claiming that the troops are now withdrawing from the border region, the United States asserted that the troops massed further.

"As of this moment, I am convinced he (Putin) has made the decision. But it is not too late to reverse that decision. Russia can still choose diplomacy. It is not too late to de-escalate and return the negotiation table," US President Joe Biden said at the White House on Friday.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "We see this as certainly more of an escalator and not a de-escalator action."

Moreover, high-resolution photos from commercial satellite companies like Maxar in recent days showed Russian troop assembly areas, airfields, artillery positions and other activities on the Russian side of the Ukrainian border and in southern Belarus as well as on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Russian warships had also arrived in the Black Sea for naval drills

On Thursday, the Russian ministry had confirmed that they had started military drills with close ally Belarus, reported NBC News. The latest move from Russia came despite the Western nations pushing to sort out the issue diplomatically.

As per media reports, at least tens of thousands of troops, weapons systems and other Russian forces are conducting joint exercises near the Ukrainian border. Apart from assembling near the Ukraine border, Russian warships had also arrived in the Black Sea for naval drills, a move that Kyiv says is a part of a "hybrid war".

Though Moscow had claimed that the assembling of troops only meant for military and naval drills, the western countries raised concerns that Moscow could use them to execute their plan. Irrespective of western claims, Russia had stressed that the military and naval drills would not continue after February 20.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP