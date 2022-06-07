Around 600 Criminal Cases Initiated Against Ukrainian Armed Forces In LPR Region

The Prosecutor General's Office of pro-Russian Luhansk People's Republic has initiated about 600 criminal cases on crimes allegedly committed by Ukrainian forces from February 19 to June 2. The development has been confirmed by the official representative of the Prosecutor General's Office of the LPR, Inna Semenova, TASS reported. Cases have been initiated against Ukrainian forces for shelling on LPR region.

Furthermore, the Prosecutor General's Office of Luhansk People's Republic has said that they have initiated criminal cases against Ukrainian forces for use of "prohibited means, methods of warfare and genocide," according to the LPR Criminal Code. As per the TASS report, people in Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic reported the most intense shelling from Ukraine in recent months. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the independence of the Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic on February 21. Earlier on 31 May, Leonid Pasechnik, Moscow-appointed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) governor, had claimed that they have already captured one-third area of Sievierodonetsk city.

Combat situation in Sievierodonetsk 'quite dynamic': Luhansk Governor

On 6 June, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said that fierce combat continues in Sievierodonetsk. He called the combat situation "quite dynamic" and emphasized that Ukrainian forces continue to carry out a counteroffensive in the region, according to AP. He said that the situation has "worsened" and informed that Ukrainian forces continue to defend the industrial zone on the outskirts of the city. Haidai accused Russian forces of "destroying everything" and continuing with their intense bombardment near Lysychansk, as per the AP report. He accused Moscow's troops of shelling a humanitarian center in Lysychansk and destroying a bakery. Furthermore, Serhiy Haidai said that shelling continues in the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway.

Around 31,360 Russian troops lost their lives since February 24

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for more than 100 days, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that around 31,360 Russian troops have lost their lives since February 24. The Ukrainian Armed Forces further revealed that the Russian army has lost over 1390 tanks, 3416 armoured combat vehicles, as well as 694 artillery systems. Apart from this, the weaponry losses of Russian forces include 207 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 96 anti-aircraft warfare, 212 fighter planes, 177 helicopters, 2405 vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 ships or boats,125 cruise missiles, 553 unmanned aerial vehicles and 53 special units.

